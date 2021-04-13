MicroStrategy stock explodes alongside Bitcoin rally By Cointelegraph

Shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) surged to one-month highs on Tuesday as Bitcoin’s (BTC) gravitational pull on crypto proxy stocks continued to strengthen following another record-breaking rally for the digital asset.

Shares of the business intelligence firm touched an intraday high of $770 on the New York Stock Exchange, representing a gain of 10% — the highest level since March 11. At current values, MicroStrategy has a total market capitalization of $7.5 billion.

MicroStrategy stock rallied sharply on Tuesday. Source: TradingView