Michael J. Fox Pays Tribute to Beloved Dog After His Death

Instagram

The ‘Back to the Future’ actor is mourning the loss of his adorable Great Dane-Labrador mix Gus as he shares a picture of the furry pet along with a loving caption.

AceShowbiz –

Michael J. Fox is mourning the death of his beloved dog Gus.

The 59-year-old actor shared the sad news on his Instagram page on Monday (12Apr21), alongside a picture of the 12-year-old dog.

“Gus – great dog and loyal friend, we’ll miss you,” he wrote.

Fox has been open about the impact Gus has had on his life over the years, as well as with his battle with Parkinson’s disease and wrote about the Great Dane-Labrador mix in his 2020 memoir, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality“.

Calling him a “wonder dog,” Fox wrote, “I didn’t rescue Gus. You can argue that he rescued me, but he’d be too modest to make that claim.”

Fox – who went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998 – also spoke about Gus in CBS primetime special “The Pet Project” back in November (20), saying, “You know that no matter your situation, no matter what you feel, this animal is with you and is connected to you, and you feel. It’s a force multiplier.”

“Your instinct when you have a chronic illness is to sometimes isolate and make your world as small as possible so you don’t have much to deal with, but a dog will open you up.”

<br />

Condolences and supports poured in from his fans and famous friends alike.

Julianne Moore was among them. “Oh no – I’m so sorry,” so she wrote on the comment section.