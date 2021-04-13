Meghan Markle ‘Wishes’ She Could ‘Support’ Prince Harry at His Grandfather’s Funeral

WENN/Lia Toby

The Duchess of Sussex, who was not ‘advised’ to fly to the U.K. with Prince Harry due to her second pregnancy, is unveiled to be taking maternity leave at the end of May.

Meghan Markle would have accompanied Prince Harry to the United Kingdom if she was allowed to. Having stayed in the U.S. while her husband flew to his home country for grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, the Duchess of Sussex was said to have “wished” she could go there to “support” him.

“Meghan wishes she could have flown to the U.K. to support her husband but has been advised not to due to her pregnancy,” a source told E! News. “She would have put all the family tension aside to be there with Harry.”

The married couple is reportedly “still not on amazing terms with the family.” However, by the Duke of Sussex coming to the U.K., it was hoped that he and his brother Prince William could continue “working on their relationship” after an apparent fallout.

As for the reason why Harry did not let his wife come with him, the source noted that he “wants to make sure [she] and the baby are healthy and not involved in stressful situations.” The insider went on, “They have been focused on their new roots in Montecito and the pregnancy.”

Despite not attending Prince Philip’s funeral, Meghan was revealed to have been “in contact” with Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of his passing. A source spilled to PEOPLE that the former has “expressed condolences” and the Queen “understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”

Meghan and Harry confirmed their second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The former “Suits” star, who is now pregnant with a baby girl, was unveiled to be going on maternity leave at the end of May.

The expectant mother, per Page Six report, will leave her duties at her and husband’s nonprofit Achewell as well as other projects. Though so, she reportedly always monitors everything because she is a “workaholic.”