Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tennis: Miami Open
(Reuters) – World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been withdrawn from this week’s Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday.
Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored by the tournament and ATP medical teams, the men’s tennis governing body said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.