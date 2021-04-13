Mawer Investment Management reduced stake in Winmark Corporation By Investing.com



© Reuters. Mawer Investment Management reduced stake in Winmark Corporation



On the 31st of March, Mawer Investment Management sold 205 thousand Winmark Corporation (WINA) shares for $38 million at an average price of $186.43 per share.

Shares of Winmark Corporation are down -9.03% since the transaction.

Mawer Investment Management’s holding in Winmark Corporation decreased to about 358 thousand shares with the transaction.

Mawer Investment Management first bought Winmark Corporation stock in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mawer Investment Management also owns JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:), Toronto-Dominion Bank/The (TD) and State Street Corp (NYSE:).

Winmark Corporation is its number three position by number of shares and market value among banks stocks.

In contrast, California State Teachers Retirement System, Citigroup (NYSE:), and the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to WINA shares.

Mawer Investment Management also increased their share in PC Connection , Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Insperity Inc (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $61 million.