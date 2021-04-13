Marlo Hampton Appears to Insinuate That an ‘RHOA’ Star Has Drug Habit

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star makes the shocking allegations while bragging about her money, saying that she will never be broke because she owns so many properties including her mom’s house.

Marlo Hampton might have dropped a bombshell revelation in a new interview. During her appearance on “Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee“, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star talked about the drama and her tumultuous relationship with Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore.

Addressing her being thrown in the middle of drama between Kenya and Porsha following the Strippergate, Marlo said, “I didn’t trust [Kenya]. But I wasn’t going to tell her, ‘Oh Porsha, I’m not gonna talk to you now that you’re talking to Kenya.’ ” She added, “Now b***h, you telling me that if I make up with somebody, you’re going to tell me that you can’t be my friend?”

Marlo also noted that Porsha used to be one of her biggest fans. “[Porsha] used to look up to me. When I came on the show, Porsha wasn’t even on the show. She was one of my biggest fans,” Marlo shared, adding that she could show Jason one of Porsha’s tweets in which the latter claimed that she only watched “RHOA” because of Marlo.

She then bragged about her money, saying that she would never be broke because she owns so many properties including her mom’s house. “I’ll never be broke, never! ‘Cause I don’t have a drug habit,” she quipped cryptically. When asked about whom she’s referring to, Marlo coyly answered, “I don’t know.”

However, Marlo didn’t entirely close the possibility that they would squash their beef someday. “I feel like we’re gonna make up,” she told Jason, “because at the end of the day, I do love Porsha–she’s a good people as in I feel like she has a good heart but I feel like she got a little too big-headed.”

Marlo, Kenya and Porsha have been beefing and things got especially heated in the April 4 episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in which the ladies were having dinner in New Orleans. It started after Kandi Burruss called out Marlo for inserting herself into the drama between Porsha and Kenya amid their beef after Kenya accused Porsha of hooking up with a male stripper during Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party.

“Both of y’all — Porsha, I love you to death, [Kenya] would never be able to have me cross you in no kind of way. Kenya, I’m moving baby steps with you, but I love where we’re at and it feels good,” Marlo defended herself.

Marlo also told Kenya and Porsha that she would let the whole thing go if both women agree to not name the other while talking with her. When the two denied the allegations, Marlo fired back, “Both of you have me in an uncomfortable position. Both of you motherf***ers talked to me about each when I wasn’t there!”

That prompted Porsha to yell at Marlo with profanities. “I’mma do you, and I’mma do you. Goodnight with y’all fake a**es. Goodnight, fake-a** b***hes. Goodnight!” Marlo shouted while storming out of the restaurant.