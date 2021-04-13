Mark Wahlberg Can’t Wait to Buy Daughter Her First Car, Insists She’s Learned Her Lesson After Crash

Instagram

The ‘Deepwater Horizon’ actor is looking forward to getting her teenage daughter Ella back on the road as he claims she’s learned her lesson after golf cart accident.

AceShowbiz –

Mark Wahlberg is looking forward to the day his eldest daughter passes her driving test even though she smashed up his golf cart after jumping out from behind the wheel.

The movie star admits 17-year-old Ella was taking the idea of driving a little too lightly and the crash she caused on the golf course set her straight.

“She’s doing fantastic, so I can’t wait to get her her first car soon…,” the “Boogie Nights” star told “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. “She finally realised that it’s not a game, getting behind the wheel. She jumped out of a golf cart and left me there to crash…, so we’ve gone back to the drawing board…”

“I’m in the passenger seat and she was messing around. I’m like, ‘You have to slow down; there’s a sharp corner here…’ And she said, ‘It’s OK, it’s fine’, and then she started to veer off the road… and she just bailed out.”

“She’ll be driving safe and soon, hopefully.”

During the TV interview, the actor is also hoping to get back to a more normal routine after spending years working out in the middle of the night.

The gym rat likes to get to bed early and wake up at 2am to get in a session while the rest of America sleeps – much to the annoyance of his wife.

“I started when I was in Europe (on location)… and I’d come home to visit and by the time the family would go to bed I’d be up the rest of the night… and then I’d workout and do all my stuff,” he tells Ellen DeGeneres.

“But when I finish this movie that I’m shooting in Los Angeles (right now) I’m going to start getting back to a normal schedule, probably waking up at 6am, like normal people and sleep-in and do all that fun stuff.”

The star recently confessed his wife was tiring of his early morning starts, telling “Good Morning America“, “Getting to bed early and getting up early, it annoys my wife every once in a while… We were watching a movie last night and I fell asleep midway through the movie… but working hard pays off.”