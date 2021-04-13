Mariners’ James Paxton to undergo season-ending surgery

Reports surfaced last Thursday that Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton needed Tommy John surgery after he went on the injured list with what was described as a strained left forearm following his first appearance of the season.

While Seattle manager Scott Servais didn’t name the procedure, he confirmed on Tuesday that Paxton will undergo season-ending surgery on his left arm, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The 32-year-old, who joined the Mariners via a one-year contract worth $8.5 million plus incentives in February, took the bump on April 6 against the Chicago White Sox but exited the game in the second inning after 24 pitches due to discomfort. Paxton suffered a similar injury last August while with the New York Yankees but avoided a procedure that could’ve sidelined him for up to 12 months, if not longer, at that time.

Across five starts for the Yankees during the pandemic-shortened campaign, Paxton tallied a 6.64 ERA and a 1-1 record.

“Paxton sought a second opinion on his ailing left forearm/elbow on Monday and that confirmed Seattle’s worst fears — that he needs season-ending surgery on it,” Corey Brock explained for The Athletic. “The surgery, which will likely take place soon, will mean he’ll miss the rest of 2021 and the start of the 2022 season.”

Paxton is set to hit free agency after the season.