Marc Maron to Be First Recipient of Governors Award at Inaugural Ambies for His Podcast

The Podcast Academy’s chairman Donald Albright explains that Marc and his producer Brendan McDonald deserves the honor since ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ has been a trailblazer for the medium.

Comedian and longtime podcast host Marc Maron is to be feted with a special honor from bosses at the Ambies, the awards organization honoring audio series.

The star launched his hugely popular “WTF” show in 2009, long before the popularity of podcasts exploded as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the pioneer is being awarded the Ambies’ first ever Governors Award, alongside his producer Brendan McDonald.

Maron will accept the prize at a ceremony, which will recognize podcasts and their hosts in 23 different categories on May 16. The show will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch.

“It’s a genuine honor to be recognized by our peers as a major influence on the podcast medium,” Maron and McDonald said in a statement. “The show has evolved into what it is now through our persistence, creativity, discipline and curiosity. We’re grateful for this recognition and the freedom that podcasting affords us.”

Donald Albright, the chairman of the Podcast Academy, added, ” ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ has been a trailblazer for the medium since its inception and represents what’s unique about the industry. As co-creators, producers and owners of WTF, Marc and Brendan have served as global pioneers for podcasters big and small, both in front of and behind the mic. The Podcast Academy is humbled to honor WTF with the first-ever Governors Award.”

“WTF with Marc Maron” was launched in September 2009. Since then, it has accumulated more than 600 million downloads, and heard Marc interviewing more than 1,200 guests. Among its famous guests are Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, John Legend, David Letterman, Eddie Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Dick Van Dyke, Kate Winslet and former president Barack Obama.

The Podcast Academy itself was founded in February 2020, whereas The Ambies is sponsored by Amazon Music, PRX, Tenderfoot TV and Wondery.