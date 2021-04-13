Majority of U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria in Geneva
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A major of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday supported the nomination of President Joe Biden’s nominee, Wendy Sherman, to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department.
As voting continued, the tally in the 100-member Senate was 53-38 in favor of confirming the nominee, as a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle to vote with Biden’s fellow Democrats in Sherman’s favor.
