Major delays after tuck fire in Sydney tunnel

A truck has caught fire in Sydney’s M1 tunnel, causing chaos for early-morning commuters.
The truck, believed to be carrying a large load of hazardous material, crashed through a guard rail and down an embankment causing a large fire.
Two of three north bound lanes approaching the Mount White interchange are closed while paramedics and fire crews tended to the inferno.
Traffic authorities are warning drivers conditions are expected to remain congested for the remainder of the day due to infrastructure damage.