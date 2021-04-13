Madonna Purchases The Weeknd’s Mansion for $19.3 Million

Instagram

The ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker has spent her money for a 12,500-square-foot-plus Hidden Hills mansion which is originally owned by ‘Beauty Behind the Madness’ crooner.

AceShowbiz –

Madonna has got her hand on a property once belonging to The Weeknd. The “Material Girl” hitmaker has been unraveled to have spent a whopping $19.3 million to be the new owner of the sprawling California estate located in the gated community of Hidden Hills.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, first listed his 12,500-square-foot-plus residence for $25 million in June 2020. Months later, the “Save Your Tears” crooner gave the property a $6 million price cut. He initially shelled out $18.2 million to buy the estate back in 2017.

Madonna herself was reported to have closed the deal on Friday, April 9. Her new home features seven bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, an entry hall with a double-height ceiling and a two-story window wall, an entertainer’s bar, and a luxurious chef’s kitchen.

If that wasn’t lavish enough, the mansion sits on nearly three acres of grassy lawns, summery hillsides and is surrounded by redwood trees which will give the Queen of Pop an utmost privacy. A five-car auto gallery, a wine room, fitness studio, a theater, and a full basketball court add the grandeur list.

In addition to this Hidden Hills mansion, the “Evita” star is the owner of a massive 16,146 square foot Moorish revival home, a historic Quinta do Relogio estate located in Sintra, Portugal, about 20 miles outside of Lisbon. She also owns a classy 6-story brick house in London as well as a Manhattan apartment, which is the widest house among the properties on the Upper East Side.

Properties aside, Madonna will treat her fans to her self-directed biopic. About the project, the “La Isla Bonita” singer said in a statement, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she added.