Madonna Called Out Troll For Comment On Gun Violence

“Of course your name is Karen.”
In the caption, the singer wrote, “There have been over 130 mass shootings in the US so far, and we’ve only gotten to April.”
“A tragedy made all the more tragic because there is [a] solution,” she continued. “It’s called gun control! Wake up, America! History just keeps repeating itself.”
Naturally, there were many supportive messages in the comments. But there was one woman, named Karen, who disagreed with the singer. She wrote, “You live behind high walls of protection. You do not live in the real world.”
The singer quickly replied, “I don’t have any security or armed guards around me. Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you.”
“You know nothing about me or my life,” she continued. “The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people. But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system, which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color.”
“Of course your name is Karen,” she concluded.
Thank you for standing up for what’s right, Madonna!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!