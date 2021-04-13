Macklemore’s Wife Tricia Davis Reveals Third Child Is On the Way as She Flaunts ‘Summer Baby’ Bump

Instagram

Just a few weeks after celebrating her daughter Colette’s birthday, the talent manager announces that she is expecting baby no. 3 with the ‘Thrift Shop’ rapper.

Macklemore‘s wife has revealed that their third child is on the way. Flaunting her growing baby bump in a social media post, Tricia Davis dubbed her unborn baby with the “Thrift Shop” rapper their “Summer baby.”

Tricia shared the exciting news via Instagram Story on Monday, April 12. Sharing the snap of herself caressing her baby bump in green pajamas, she put highlights on her growing belly and wrote a simple caption that read, “Summer baby.” She has yet to reveal the gender of her unborn baby though.

Tricia’s pregnancy announcement came just a few weeks after her daughter Colette celebrated her 3rd birthday. To celebrate the special day, her rapper husband shared a lovely snap of the birthday girl. Along with the post, he added a note that read, “It’s Coco’s bday. She said ‘Daddy you better rep me on the gram one time for my born day and let the internetz know’…So I listened.”

Macklemore continued in the heartwarming caption, “I love this girl like nothing else. My lil twin. My golfing partner, animal lover, fastest scooter’r, hilarious, nurturing, determined and just an overall boss.” The 37-year-old added, “My baby turning 3. I don’t want her to grow. But alas, time does what time does. Happy B-Day Colette Koala. I think I’m your biggest fan.”

A few days after celebrating Colette’s birthday, his wife Tricia shared a family photo that came along with a caption, “Happy Spring.” In the snap, she kept her pregnant belly hidden by holding her children close to her.

Macklemore and Tricia share two daughters together, 5-year-old Sloane Ava Simone and 3-year-old Colette Koala. The two tied the knot in June 2015, and managed to keep their marriage under the radar. In May 2020, the rapper celebrated Mother’s Day by praising his wife for being the best mother to their children.

“I had no idea that you would absolutely exceed all expectations once that time came 5 years ago,” he gushed in an Instagram post. “I love who you are. I love your boundless creativity and limitless imagination with our children. I admire your selflessness and ability to constantly show up for others. You have passed down humor, compassion, grit, empathy and the spirit of wonder.”