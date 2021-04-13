Lockheed Martin adopts blockchain for supply chain management in Switzerland By Cointelegraph

Lockheed Martin adopts blockchain for supply chain management in Switzerland
United States aerospace and defense contractor Lockheed Martin (NYSE:) has signed an agreement with SyncFab, a Silicon Valley distributed manufacturing platform, to streamline supplier capabilities across Switzerland, offering yet another tangible use case for blockchain technology.
Under the new agreement, SyncFab will provide Lockheed Martin with direct access to its parts procurement and supply chain platform, which is built on top of the company’s blockchain. The secure supplier intelligence platform connects Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs, to Swissmem members, allowing OEMs to match with suppliers across Switzerland.
