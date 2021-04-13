Lizzo On The Body Positivity Movement Being Co-Opted

“We need to protect and uplift the bodies it was created for and by.”
“Because now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies,” Lizzo replied.
“People are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, [but] fat people are still getting the short end of this movement.”
Lizzo went on to explain that the body positivity movement was created “big women, big brown and Black women, queer women” —but that they “are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it.”
“We’re still getting shit on, we’re still getting talked about, meme’d, shamed and no one cares anymore because it’s like, ‘Body positivity is for everybody.'”
“Our bodies are none of your fucking business,” she continued. “Our health is none of your fucking business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same fucking energy.”
In the post’s caption, Lizzo elaborated on her message with some worthy advice: “Please use the body positive movement to empower yourself. But we need to protect and uplift the bodies it was created for and by.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!