Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $268.839 by 11:44 (15:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $17.904B, or 0.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $16.888B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $244.442 to $269.798 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 20.26%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.289B or 3.70% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $210.9999 to $269.7983 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 35.99% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $63,504.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.08% on the day.

was trading at $2,264.36 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,185.507B or 54.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $261.565B or 12.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.