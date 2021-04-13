Linux Foundation launches blockchain-based platform for insurance By Cointelegraph

Linux Foundation launches blockchain-based platform for insurance
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit technology consortium that supports the Linux operating system, is backing a new blockchain-based project for the insurance industry.
On Monday, the foundation announced the launch of the Open Insurance Data Link platform, a project that aims to reduce the cost of insurance reporting and create a standardized insurance data repository using distributed ledger technology.
