Lil Nas X's Montero Isn't Leaving Streaming

Bradly Lamb
Everybody just calm down for one second.

Earlier today, Lil Nas X made a surprising claim.


The rapper took to Twitter and said that “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” was no longer working on streaming services, and that he was planning on “uploading the audio to Pornhub at 3 p.m. EST.”

since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est


Lil Nas X followed up by claiming that he was “not even joking,” and that the song “may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing I can really do about it.”

not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho! 🤍


He even retweeted users who were claiming to have the same issue.


And who knows! Maybe some people did have issues streaming the song. It’s totally possible. But, for example, I didn’t have any issues playing it on Spotify at all.

You don’t have to take my word for it, though. Billboard has already confirmed that “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” is not leaving streaming services.

So what’s going on here? Are we all being trolled by Lil Nas X?

