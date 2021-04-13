Lil Nas X’s Montero Isn’t Leaving Streaming

Everybody just calm down for one second.
The rapper took to Twitter and said that “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” was no longer working on streaming services, and that he was planning on “uploading the audio to Pornhub at 3 p.m. EST.”
Lil Nas X followed up by claiming that he was “not even joking,” and that the song “may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing I can really do about it.”
He even retweeted users who were claiming to have the same issue.
And who knows! Maybe some people did have issues streaming the song. It’s totally possible. But, for example, I didn’t have any issues playing it on Spotify at all.
You don’t have to take my word for it, though. Billboard has already confirmed that “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” is not leaving streaming services.
So what’s going on here? Are we all being trolled by Lil Nas X?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!