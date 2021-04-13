Lil Nas X Turns to PornHub After ‘Montero’ Video Disappears From Streaming Sites

Instagram

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker has uploaded his steamy music video for ‘Montero (Call me by Your Name)’ on adult website after it was allegedly pulled out of top streaming platforms.

Lil Nas X has uploaded the video of his chart-topping hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” to PornHub after learning it is no longer available on a handful of top streaming sites.

The controversial promo, which features the rapper performing a seductive dance with the devil, mysteriously no longer features on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube in some territories across the world, and now the “Old Town Road” hitmaker is looking at alternatives.

“Since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (13Apr21). “Not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho!”

Executives at his record label, Columbia, have also been unable to clear up the mystery.

A statement reads, “Thanks for all your comments regarding @LilNasX ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services. We will keep you up to date as we hear more. Thank you for understanding.”

Officials at the streaming sites insist the song has not been removed and it remains unclear what the issue is.

When the song and music video were first released, it did spark outrage from religious groups but the artist fired back, “I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s**t y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”