Lena Dunham Draws Inspiration for ‘Catherine, Called Birdy’ From Drew Barrymore’s ‘Ever After’

When appearing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, the ‘Girls’ creator and star talks about her passion project which happened to be a movie adaptation of Karen Cushman’s funny 1994 book.

Lena Dunham has turned to Drew Barrymore and her 1998 fairytale “Ever After” for inspiration as she works on her new movie “Catherine, Called Birdy“.

The “Girls” creator and star has been eager to adapt Karen Cushman’s funny 1994 book for close to a decade and she is currently in London to start filming on the passion project.

The story follows a teenage girl’s adventures in Medieval England as she dodges her father’s attempts at setting her up in arranged marriages and Dunham reveals she has been revisiting Barrymore’s old work to help her prepare for her own venture.

During a virtual appearance on America’s “The Drew Barrymore Show“, Dunham told the actress-turned-talk show host, “I’m in England right now because I’m about to start shooting a film that I’ve been trying to make for almost 10 years.”





“It’s called ‘Catherine, Called Birdy’, and it’s a medieval coming-of-age comedy, which…has some ‘Ever After’ inspiration happening in it,” she elaborated, “So it’s kind of kismet that I’m getting to look at your face right now, because I’ve been looking at your face on some vision boards for my medieval coming-of-age comedy.”

Dunham is directing “Catherine, Called Birdy”, which will star Bella Ramsey as the titular character, alongside Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Billie Piper.

Aside from talking about her upcoming movie, Dunham talked about sobriety with Drew. “I love to think it was this very Zen choice, like, ‘You know what? I think I’m just gonna have a dry January,’ and then it turned into a dry every day, but no, it was like, ‘Girl, you’ve got to get it together!’ But it turned out to be the greatest thing I ever did…,” she confessed.