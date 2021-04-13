Lady GaGa Was ‘Desperate and in Pain’ During Making of 2013 Album ‘ARTPOP’

Instagram

The Mother Monster compares the making of her third studio album to ‘heart surgery,’ claiming she fell apart after completing the project because she was in so much pain.

Lady GaGa has compared making her iconic album “ARTPOP” to “heart surgery.”

Fans have always loved the 2013 record and began campaigning for an “Act II” to the album on social media – causing the original album to climb charts worldwide.

And after #buyARTPOPoniTunes went viral on Twitter, Gaga took to her own Twitter page to respond to the campaign and the resulting push up the charts that ended up with Artpop coming in at number three on the U.S. chart, writing, “The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find.”

She continued, “I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up.”

After “ARTPOP”, GaGa went on to release “Cheek to Cheek“, a collaboration album with jazz icon Tony Bennett, a self-titled set “Joanne“, and her latest LP “Chromatica“.

She is currently filming hew new movie “House of Gucci“. Directed by Ridley Scott, it’s a true-story movie about the murder of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci. She stars opposite Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons among others.

The movie comes three years after the songstress’ critically-acclaimed movie “A Star Is Born” directed and led by Bradley Cooper. She won Best Original Song at the Oscar and Golden Globes, thanks to the soundtrack “Shallow”.