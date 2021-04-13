Knicks reportedly targeting Dennis Schroder in free agency

The New York Knicks will have plenty of money to spend this offseason and according to SNY.tv’s Ian Begley, the team sees Dennis Schroder as a prime target to add in free agency this summer.

Schroder is currently playing in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he has established himself as a valuable contributor on both ends of the floor, especially with LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing extended time due to injuries. Schroder is currently averaging over 15 points, five assists and a steal per game.

His impressive play already earned him a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers, which Schroder declined because he is expected to earn more in free agency. The Knicks should be among the teams with the most money to offer the point guard, as they are projected to have at least $50 million in cap space this offseason.

The Knicks have become one of the surprise success stories in the NBA this season, as they currently hold the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and could be headed to their first postseason appearance since 2013. The improvement has seemingly made New York a potentially attractive free-agent destination for the first time in years.