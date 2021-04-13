Keep Network unveils v2 specs for tBTC protocol By Cointelegraph

The Keep Network has released details for the second iteration of its “trust-minimized” tokenization protocol, tBTC.

In a blog post on Sunday, Keep Network developer Evandro Saturnino outlined several changes the protocol is considering to address its past issues with collateralization.