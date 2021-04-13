Kanye West Agrees to Equal Custody of Children With Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce

Instagram

In response to the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashian’ star’s divorce filing, the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper requests the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

AceShowbiz –

Kanye West has finally responded to Kim Kardashian‘s divorce filing. Nearly two months after his estranged wife filed the legal documents to end their nearly seven years of marriage, the “Gold Digger” rapper was said to have agreed to share legal and physical joint custody of their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Aside from joint custody, the 43-year-old MC agreed to end his union with the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star over irreconcilable differences. In his filing, he also requests the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

Kanye might now be ready to move forward with his split from Kim. However, it was previously reported that he “really doesn’t believe that Kim is actually going to end their marriage.” A source further told HollywoodLife.com, “He knows how Kim is and he knows that she does not want to do this… Kanye hasn’t filed a response to Kim’s divorce filing because he still doesn’t accept that Kim will see the divorce through to completion.”

Despite their divorce, the estranged couple is unveiled to have stayed in touch, but “not that often.” A separate source told the outlet earlier this month, “They have had periods recently where they stopped and started again, but Kim will always take his calls. They’re not that close anymore which is really hard on both of them, especially Kim.”

“They’ve really drifted apart in terms of communication over the last few months, even more so recently,” the insider added. “When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff and Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that. He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.”

Kim submitted the divorce paper on February 19. Rumor has it that she is likely to win her and Kanye’s Hidden Hills, California home in the divorce. On the reason why, they have raised their four kids there. TMZ also claimed that most of her families live within a block of her $60 million property in the same community, whereas the Yeezy designer did not have any real ties to the area.