Justine Paradise Accuses Jake Paul Of Sexual Assault

Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault follow.
In the video, Paradise alleges that YouTube star Jake Paul sexually assaulted her at his Team 10 house in California in July of 2019.
Paradise claims that she was introduced to Paul by a friend in June of 2019, and after several visits to his house he “pulled me into this little corner area in the studio and started kissing me.”
According to Paradise, Paul allegedly took her to his bedroom, where she resisted his physical advances: “I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else.”
She alleges that Paul then got on top of her physically and forced her to perform oral sex after she had told him “No.”
“He didn’t ask for consent or anything,” Paradise alleged. “That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.”
Paradise also alleges that she “never got an apology” from Paul despite reaching out to him after the alleged assault, and that she hopes by sharing the story he “realizes what he did and doesn’t do it again.”
“I know he knows that I didn’t want to do anything sexual with him. I’ve thought about this literally every single day since it happened. But the more and more I think about it, the more I realize, no one can be doing that and think that it’s something right to do.”
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!