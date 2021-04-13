Justin Bieber Opened Up About His Marriage Struggles With Hailey Bieber

Justin went on to explain how they’ve managed to open up their lines of communication as a married couple, saying that he’s now experiencing stability for the first time in his life:

We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.