Jumio Announces Bala Kumar as Chief Product Officer

Former TransUnion and iovation executive brings more than two decades of digital identity experience and product leadership to Jumio

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced the addition of industry veteran Bala Kumar as chief product officer.

Kumar has over two decades of product management experience including, most recently, at TransUnion where he served as global vice president of products for the company’s Fraud & Identity Solutions group. In this role, Kumar helped the company roll out best-in-class ID proofing and fraud prevention solutions, helping businesses discover anomalies, assess risk and confidently identify good consumers.

“It’s never been more important for businesses to verify consumer identities with high levels of assurance, while simultaneously reducing online fraud, meeting KYC and AML regulatory mandates, and streamlining the onboarding process. Bala’s appointment as chief product officer puts us in a great position to evolve our digital identity platform strategy by delivering disruptive, world-changing technology,” said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “We’re excited to welcome Bala as we continue to make identity proofing the backbone of our KYX Platform and further accelerate the next phase of our growth.”