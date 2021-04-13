Josh Allen tells Trey Lance to ‘ignore’ the doubters

Trey Lance has faced a fair share of scrutiny over the past few months, as many critics have questioned whether the former North Dakota State quarterback faced tough-enough competition in college to prove himself NFL-ready.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered some advice to Lance before the draft, telling him that he shouldn’t worry about people who are doubting him. According to Allen, Lance is better off just focusing on being the best player he can be.

“Let me tell you something,” Allen said in NFL Network’s Take The Stage series. “You’re always going to have doubters. I’ve heard it all before. You’re not good enough to play quarterback in the NFL. You’re untested. Your competition is too weak. Ignore them. Get on the field and let your game do the talking.”

Lance is considered an immensely talented quarterback, but with just a few weeks until the draft, there are concerns about him making the jump to the pros. He played only one full season at North Dakota State and played in just one game last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to Lance, Allen was seen as a raw prospect heading into the 2018 draft, and some wondered if he would ever be able to develop enough as a quarterback to last in the league. Allen managed to prove his own doubters wrong, getting Buffalo to the AFC Championship Game last season.