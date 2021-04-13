Jesse Williams and Ex-Wife Ordered to Complete ‘High Conflict’ Parenting Course

Instagram

Despite reaching settlement over their divorce in October 2020, the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor and Aryn Drake-Lee have been battling each other over the custody of their two children.

Actor Jesse Williams and his ex-wife have been ordered to enrol in a “high conflict” parenting course amid ongoing tensions in their long running custody battle.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star has been feuding with Aryn Drake-Lee, the mother of his two children, ever since they separated in 2017.

They finally settled their contentious divorce in October 2020, but custody issues have remained a sticking point for the pair, with Williams recently trying and failing to modify the visitation terms of their joint legal and physical custody agreement.

Now, according to paperwork obtained by TMZ, the judge overseeing the legal dispute has ruled Williams and Drake-Lee must complete a six-session online program, aimed at teaching them how to reduce conflicts when it comes to co-parenting.

The former couple had been married for five years before calling it quits. Their split wasn’t an amicable one as rumors were flying that Jesse cheated on the real estate broker with actress Minka Kelly.

Back in 2019, Aryn was reported to be attempting to prevent Jesse from spending time with daughter Sadie on her birthday. However, Jesse told a judge that what he wanted her to do was dropping Sadie off with him at 6 P.M. as usual and letting him hang out with the little girl until Monday.

As part of their divorce agreement, they will share joint legal and physical custody of their two kids Maceo and Sadie, and she gets to keep the former family home in Los Angeles, as well as pads in Brooklyn, New York and Oakland, California. Aryn is also keeping a leased 2017 Audi Q7 SUV and 2018 Q5 SUV, while her ex gets the keys to his leased 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Jesse, meanwhile, will retain all the profits from his “Grey’s Anatomy” run since the couple split in 2017. All accounts and royalties accumulated during the marriage will be split up, and Jesse has agreed to cover child support costs and pay spousal support to the tune of $100,000.