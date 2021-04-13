Jennifer Aniston Due to Become Great Aunt

Instagram

The ‘Morning Show’ actress is adding great aunt to her resume as Eilish Melick, the daughter of her older half-brother, and husband Sean Nebbia are expecting their first child together.

Jennifer Aniston is to become a great aunt as her niece Eilish Melick is pregnant with her first child.

Eilish, the daughter of Jennifer’s older half-brother John Melick, and her husband Sean Nebbia are expecting a baby boy, due in July.

They announced the happy news on Eilish’s Instagram page, holding up a sign which read, “Quarantine side effects due July 2021.”

The parents-to-be also shared a snap in which they held up a baby scan, alongside the caption, “Baby Nebbia is on the way.”

Jennifer and John both share the same mother – Nancy Dow, who died in May 2016 – but have different fathers.

It’s unclear whether or not Jennifer will have a relationship with her great nephew as she and Eilish are believed to have been on opposing sides in a feud about Nancy’s estate following her death.

The “Friends” star is also aunt to her younger half-brother Alex Aniston‘s children Ryat and Kira, and Eilish’s younger brother John Melick IV.

Jennifer Aniston previously revealed her family was against her becoming an actress.

She said, “If there were any naysayers in my family, ‘This will never… you’ll never make a dime.’ [laughs] Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way. God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes.’ ”

In another interview, she revealed, “My dad’s advice has always been: ‘Don’t do it. Become a doctor. Become a lawyer.’ He didn’t want me to be heartbroken because he knew it was a tough business. It compelled me to go for it even harder,”