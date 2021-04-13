Jeannie Mai ‘So Proud’ to Finally Call Herself Mrs. Jenkins After Jeezy Marriage

Instagram

‘The Real’ co-host talks about her wedding with rapper husband on an episode of her television show and feels so happy to finally call herself Mrs. Jenkins.

AceShowbiz –

“The Real” host Jeannie Mai Jenkins is “so proud to finally be” married to her husband Jeezy.

“The Real” co-host tied the knot with the rapper – whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins – at their home in Atlanta on 27 March (21), and during Tuesday’s (13April21) episode of the talk show, Jeannie revealed she has officially signed her name with her new surname for the first time.

She said, “So today, actually with my EP Rachel, I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today. That was the first time I’ve ever signed it, in its official way, so I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!”

Jeannie, 42, also opened up on her special day, which saw her wear a custom nude Galia Lahav gown with a sheer bodice that flowed into a billowing chiffon skirt.

Speaking about her dress, she gushed, “I knew that I wanted something very effervescent and nude. I did not want to wear white, because we all know that white symbolizes purity, and that ship has sailed! I knew I wanted nude because the colour, it represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It’s a colour that represents how transparent we are with each other.”

And the ceremony itself also held special meaning for the couple, as Jeannie said every part of their wedding was “symbolic.”

She told her co-hosts, “Even the wedding arch, you notice that they weren’t flowers. We chose palm leaves, which is very popular in Vietnam. They represent power and eternal life. And then the Italian ruscus, on the other side of it, represents humility, which is obviously before god. We wanted peace, eternal life and humility there.” M/p>

“Everything was symbolic. Even our rings. Down to our wedding rings, we didn’t do anything traditional. I personally love the engagement ring that Jay designed for me. I couldn’t imagine stacking something to that, so I did pinky rings, one for him and one for me on my fingers.”

For Jeannie, the intimate ceremony came after she was forced to quit “Dancing with the Stars” in November when she was rushed to hospital with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.

The presenter underwent emergency surgery for the condition and later said Jeezy had been a “rock” for her throughout the process.