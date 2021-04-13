Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.72% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.72%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 6.77% or 43.0 points to trade at 678.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T:) added 4.28% or 49.0 points to end at 1193.0 and Fujikura Ltd. (T:) was up 4.15% or 22.0 points to 552.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were TDK Corp (T:), which fell 2.80% or 460.0 points to trade at 15950.0 at the close. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) declined 2.38% or 95.0 points to end at 3890.0 and Tokyu Corp. (T:) was down 2.37% or 34.0 points to 1398.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1786 to 1693 and 252 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.77% or 43.0 to 678.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.43.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 0.54% or 0.32 to $60.02 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.60% or 0.38 to hit $63.66 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.31% or 5.45 to trade at $1727.25 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 109.45, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 130.28.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.142.