Jamal Murray out indefinitely with torn ACL

An MRI confirmed that Nuggets guard Jamal Murray tore his ACL after suffering a non-contact injury in Monday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. Denver announced that Murray is out indefinitely as he recovers from the injury.

Along with being an awful setback for Murray, this is a huge loss for the Nuggets. While the team did not explicitly say that Murray would miss the rest of the season, it’s all but guaranteed given the timetable of recovering from a torn ACL.

Murray has been an essential part of the Nuggets establishing themselves as title contenders this season, as he and Nikola Jokic have led Denver to the fourth seed in the loaded Western Conference. Even with back-to-back losses, the Nuggets have won 17 of their past 22 games and looked like they were shaping up to be a real threat in the playoffs.

Through 48 games, Murray was having the best season of his career, averaging 21.2 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while making 40.8 percent of his three-point attempts. Murray was a star in bubble last summer, averaging over 26 points per game in the playoffs while helping lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals.