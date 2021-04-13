Jake Paul Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Plans Lawsuit Against Accuser

Instagram

The YouTube personality threatens to take legal action against TikTok star Justine Paradise after she accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

AceShowbiz –

Jake Paul is vowing to sue TikTok star Justine Paradise for defamation after she accused him of sexual assault.

Paradise posted a video on YouTube last week (ends09Apr) alleging Paul forced her to perform oral sex on him at his Los Angeles-area home despite the fact she made it clear she wasn’t willing.

She admits she was OK kissing “cute” Jake but, when he led her to his bedroom, she insisted she didn’t want to have any kind of sex with Paul.

“Sex is very special and very important to me,” she said in the video. “Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else.”

But she claims he forced her to perform fellatio on him without her consent.

“That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay,” Paradise said, adding, “I never got an apology or anything like that. I would have liked to have an apology because that was messed up, and I didn’t want that.”

“I’ve thought about this literally every single day since it happened. But the more and more I think about it, the more I realise, no one can be doing that and think that it’s something right to do.”

While she has not yet taken legal action against Paul, he is threatening to sue her.

His attorney, Daniel Gardenswartz, has released a statement, which reads, “While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character.”

“Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct.”

Meanwhile, Paul is refusing to let the drama affect his plans to fight UFC star Ben Askren as part of a Triller virtual event on Saturday (17Apr21).