Jags have already given Lawrence a playbook for 2021?

None of this should surprise any observer who has been following the draft class since even before Lawrence officially declared for this year’s player-selection process in January. As of the second Monday of April, one would have to actively search to find a reputable mock draft that doesn’t begin with the Jaguars choosing Lawrence ahead of every other available player.

“The Jaguars have done their homework on all of the top quarterback prospects, but all signs point to Lawrence going to Jacksonville,” NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah wrote last week.

Lawrence has begun throwing exercises following successful surgery on the shoulder of his non-throwing arm in mid-February and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.