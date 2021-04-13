Jadeveon Clowney meeting with Browns pushed to Wednesday

Clowney met with the Browns last month early into the free-agency process but left without a deal. Last season, the 28-year-old was limited to eight games with the Tennessee Titans before he landed on injured reserve with a torn meniscus. He recorded zero sacks, 19 total tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and six quarterback hits on the campaign.

Also last month, the Browns acquired pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley to play opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett on the defensive line via a one-year “prove it” deal. As Pro Football Focus noted, Clowney is more known as a run-stopper these days.

“Since entering the league, Clowney is a 95th percentile run defender and a 77th percentile pass-rusher, so his future team should expect similar snap-to-snap production at this point,” PFF explains.

The Browns, or any other team, could add “void years” to Clowney’s contract to extend salary-cap hits beyond 2020, if necessary.