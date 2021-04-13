India to approve coronavirus shots green-lit by WHO, others

India’s Health Ministry said the decision was aimed at hastening the use of shots made in other countries and expanding the “basket of vaccines” available for domestic use.

A note informing about the COVID-19 vaccine is seen pasted on a wall of a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India. (AP)

The only way out of the crisis, experts say, is to vaccinate more people.

But this has global implications since India is a major vaccine producer and India’s domestic needs have delayed the delivery of shots to the UN-backed COVAX initiative that is aimed at distributing vaccines equitably.

India had earlier given the nod to the AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India and another one made by the Indian company Bharat Biotech.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was also green-lit for emergency use.

Now, vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation by regulators in the US, Europe, Britain, Japan or the World Health Organisation can be used in India.

