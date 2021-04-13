India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.36% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.36%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.36%, while the index climbed 1.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:), which rose 7.95% or 59.75 points to trade at 811.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) added 7.02% or 643.55 points to end at 9806.70 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was up 5.69% or 16.30 points to 302.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.40% or 219.65 points to trade at 4777.30 at the close. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) declined 4.39% or 142.50 points to end at 3104.05 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) was down 3.65% or 38.00 points to 1001.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which rose 8.02% to 811.65, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 6.43% to settle at 9751.00 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which gained 4.75% to close at 4727.40.

The worst performers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was down 4.21% to 3105.00 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 4.18% to settle at 4780.60 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.54% to 1001.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1262 to 398 and 51 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1866 rose and 897 declined, while 177 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 11.02% to 20.4600.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.48% or 8.30 to $1724.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.95% or 0.57 to hit $60.27 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.06% or 0.67 to trade at $63.95 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.56% to 75.397, while EUR/INR rose 0.40% to 89.6550.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 92.243.