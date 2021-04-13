India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.36% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.36%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.36%, while the index climbed 1.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:), which rose 7.95% or 59.75 points to trade at 811.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) added 7.02% or 643.55 points to end at 9806.70 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was up 5.69% or 16.30 points to 302.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.40% or 219.65 points to trade at 4777.30 at the close. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) declined 4.39% or 142.50 points to end at 3104.05 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) was down 3.65% or 38.00 points to 1001.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which rose 8.02% to 811.65, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 6.43% to settle at 9751.00 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which gained 4.75% to close at 4727.40.

The worst performers were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was down 4.21% to 3105.00 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 4.18% to settle at 4780.60 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.54% to 1001.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1262 to 398 and 51 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1866 rose and 897 declined, while 177 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 11.02% to 20.4600.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.48% or 8.30 to $1724.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.95% or 0.57 to hit $60.27 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.06% or 0.67 to trade at $63.95 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.56% to 75.397, while EUR/INR rose 0.40% to 89.6550.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 92.243.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR