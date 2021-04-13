IMF says Japan’s economy can weather change of plan in Olympics

Article content

TOKYO — Canceling or postponing the Tokyo Olympics Games probably will not hurt Japan’s economy much, but may require the government to offer targeted support for hard-hit small firms, a senior International Monetary Fund official said.

While the government plans to proceed as scheduled, a renewed spike in coronavirus infections and slow vaccine rollouts have added to worries about the fate of the Olympics, set to start in July after being delayed from last year.

“A change to the plans for the Olympics would have a limited impact on overall near-term growth prospects, given that Japan is a large and diversified economy,” said Odd Per Brekk, deputy director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific department.

Most of the infrastructure needed for the Games is already in place, and the hit to growth from an evaporation of inbound tourism would be small, he added.

“That said … we should be mindful that canceling the Olympic Games would have disproportionate impact on the service sector in Tokyo, especially among small- and mid-sized firms,” he told Reuters in a written interview on Tuesday.

The government may need to offer support to such firms, as survey-based analysis suggests that canceling the Olympics could lower their sales growth by more than 5%, he added.