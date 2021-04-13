How Worried Should You Be About the J&J Vaccine and Blood Clots?

In this instance, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending a pause, and several states have already heeded the agencies’ advice. Among those temporarily stopping use of the vaccine are a growing number of states including New York, Virginia and Ohio, as well as CVS Health and Walgreens.

In a news conference on Tuesday, federal officials said that the government’s review would likely take only a matter of days. A C.D.C. panel is expected to discuss the issue at a meeting Wednesday.

What is the problem that led to the pause?

Six women in the United States who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination. In the condition, called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, clots form in veins that drain blood from the brain. The results are “stroke-like,” Dr. Anne Schuchat of the C.D.C. said.

Researchers studying a very similar disorder in AstraZeneca recipients in Europe say it appears to be caused by an intense reaction to the vaccine by the immune system, which generates antibodies that activate platelets, a blood component that helps form normal clots to repair wounds. In addition to clots, abnormal bleeding occurs. European researchers have called the disorder identified there “vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.”

Dr. Peter Marks of the F.D.A. said it was the unusual combination of clotting and bleeding that set up a red flag for regulators as a possible safety signal.

So far, researchers have not found a way to predict who will develop the disorder and have not identified any underlying condition that might indicate susceptibility.

What is a blood clot?

A blood clot is a thickened, gelatinous blob of blood that can block circulation. Clots form in response to injuries and can also be caused by many illnesses, including cancer and genetic disorders, certain drugs and prolonged sitting or bed rest. Covid itself can trigger serious clotting problems. Clots that form in the legs sometimes break off and travel to the lungs or, rarely, to the brain, where they can be deadly.