Hayley Dodd’s killer handed longest manslaughter sentence in WA history

A fortnight after being found not guilty of murder, a convicted rapist has been handed the longest manslaughter sentence in Western Australian history.
She was last seen hitchhiking near Wark’s property.
He will be eligible for parole after 16 years, but will not be granted an early release until he reveals the location of Hayley’s body.
“A manslaughter charge is stuff-all. He won’t die in prison,” her sister Toni said.
Police had initially concluded there was no forensic evidence linking Wark to Hayley’s disappearance.
But after a review of the evidence in 2013, police found Hayley’s earring caught in the fabric of the car seat covers of the ute Wark had been driving that day.