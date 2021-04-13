‘Harry Potter’ Star Afshan Azad Just Months Away From Welcoming First Child

Instagram

The British actress, who played Hogwarts student Padma Patil in the film series, announces her pregnancy by posting online a photo of her cradling her growing bump.

AceShowbiz –

“Harry Potter” star Afshan Azad is pregnant with her first child.

The British actress, who played Hogwarts student Padma Patil in five of the boy wizard films, shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of the mother-to-be with her husband, Nabil Kazi, cradling her growing bump.

Afshan, who is Muslim, captioned the snap, “The secrets out everywhere – I’m going to be a mummy!!! Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet.”

“Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers [sic].”

<br />

The star also took to Twitter to thank fans for their messages of support. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone for their well wishes and kind words.”

“Such a relief to tell you all the good news. Pregnancy is such a rollercoaster of emotions but I can now finally enjoy the remaining few weeks with my baby bump. Feeling all the love today. Thank you.”

Afshan Azad thanked fans for their support following pregnancy announcement.

In a further Instagram post, Afshan, who has enjoyed success as a beauty influencer since starring in “Harry Potter”, told her followers to expect a lot of photographs of her bump in the next few weeks.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes,” she added. “We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved.”

“Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry [sic].”

<br />

The couple wed in 2018.