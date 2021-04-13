Gold Down, Lose Some of its Shine as U.S. Treasury Yields Firm By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia as U.S. Treasury yields firmed. Increasing hopes of a quick economic recovery from COVID-19 also turned investors away from the safe-haven yellow metal.

inched down 0.08% at $1,731.40 by 12:10 AM ET (4:10 AM GMT).

Treasury yields stayed marginally higher after an auction of three- and 10-year notes on Tuesday attracted decent demand, with 30-year notes to be auctioned later in the day.

Meanwhile, data and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve served to increase recovery hopes higher.

A survey published on Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that U.S. consumers raised their inflation rates again in March following gradual increases in recent months, and they became more positive about the job market.

Meanwhile, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President said in an interview on Monday that the U.S. 0economy could see a substantial turnaround in 2021 thanks to accommodative monetary and fiscal policy. However, he added that the job market still has a lot of space for growth.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will also speak at an Economic Club of Washington event on Wednesday, and the central bank will release its on the same day.

Also on the data front, the U.S.’ for March will be released later in the day. as well as data will follow on Thursday.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.6%, palladium inched down 0.1% and platinum slipped 0.6%.