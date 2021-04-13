Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.13% By Investing.com

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.13%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.13% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.60%, and the index gained 0.96%.

The best performers of the session on the were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which rose 3.33% or 4.00 points to trade at 124.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Covestro AG (DE:) added 1.95% or 1.100 points to end at 57.520 and Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) was up 1.68% or 0.700 points to 42.260 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:), which fell 1.39% or 0.227 points to trade at 16.099 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.28% or 2.55 points to end at 196.60 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 1.15% or 2.70 points to 232.75.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 3.76% to 122.750, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 3.74% to settle at 38.82 and Encavis AG (DE:) which gained 3.50% to close at 17.140.

The worst performers were Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 3.52% to 10.650 in late trade, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.59% to settle at 4.961 and Airbus Group SE (DE:) which was down 1.48% to 98.40 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.05% to 73.600, S&T AG (DE:) which was up 3.84% to settle at 23.28 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 3.76% to close at 122.750.

The worst performers were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which was down 1.39% to 16.099 in late trade, Drillisch AG (DE:) which lost 1.30% to settle at 22.760 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.96% to 24.660 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 356 to 308 and 85 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 6.05% or 4.200 to 73.600.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 3.69% to 17.50.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.72% or 12.55 to $1745.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.07% or 0.64 to hit $60.34 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.96% or 0.61 to trade at $63.89 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.28% to 1.1942, while EUR/GBP rose 0.28% to 0.8690.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.28% at 91.888.

