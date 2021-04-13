Former South Australian Labor MP Annabel Digance charged with blackmailing Opposition Leader, Peter Malinauska

A former South Australian Labor MP and her husband have been arrested and charged with blackmailing the state’s Opposition Leader, Peter Malinauskas.

Annabel Digance, 63, and her 60-year-old husband were arrested by Major Crime detectives at their home in the Adelaide Hills shortly after 7am today.

They were captured by 9News cameras being driven in separate police cars into the Adelaide Watch House, where they were charged with blackmail.

If found guilty, they face a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment for an aggravated offence.

Ms Digance served in the SA Parliament as a Labor MP from her election in 2014 until her defeat in 2018.

It’s alleged she and her husband made threats against Mr Malinauskas, which included making false allegations about his conduct in order to damage him politically.

The couple is expected to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court later today.