Expert Says BNB Surge Will Attract More Developers to BSC By CoinQuora



Expert Says BNB Surge Will Attract More Developers to BSC



BNB surge will attract more developers to the Binance Smart Chain.

Crypto expert’s tweet indicates the promising BNB price nowadays.

According to a tweet from Brad, BNB’s daily upward surge will attract a lot more developers to the recently launched Binance Smart Chain.

Of note, Brad notably said this indicates how BNB price looks promising in the crypto market nowadays. However, Brad’s tweet attracted many people’s attention on Twitter. Also, the Twitter community reacted happily to the tweet.

This surge for $BNB will draw more developers into #BSC. pic.twitter.com/k3AenVdu0S — Brad ₿ (@b05crypto) April 12, 2021

For instance, responding to the tweet, many asked Brad about how the current BNB performance would attract developers to the BSC.

Recently, crypto exchange Binance launched the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain. In addition, the BSC is smooth and compatible with the mainnet. Aside from BSC compatibility features, it enables the creation of smart contracts. Specifically, the Binance Smart Chain staking is mainly powered by Binance Coin (BNB).

Furthermore, Binance developed the smart chain in response to Binance Chain’s most requested feature of ‘programmable extendibility’.

At the time of writing, BNB price is $542.58 with a 24-hour trading volume of $$13.228 billion, according to CoinGecko.

