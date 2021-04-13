European Investment Bank reportedly to issue bonds with blockchain tech By Cointelegraph

European Investment Bank reportedly to issue bonds with blockchain tech
The European Investment Bank, an international financial institution owned by European Union member states, is reportedly exploring blockchain technology for issuing digital bonds.
According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, the EIB has hired major global banks like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Banco Santander (MC:) and Societe Generale (OTC:) to look at a potential deal involving a euro-denominated bond issued on a blockchain.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.