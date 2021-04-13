European Investment Bank reportedly to issue bonds with blockchain tech By Cointelegraph

The European Investment Bank, an international financial institution owned by European Union member states, is reportedly exploring blockchain technology for issuing digital bonds.

According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, the EIB has hired major global banks like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Banco Santander (MC:) and Societe Generale (OTC:) to look at a potential deal involving a euro-denominated bond issued on a blockchain.