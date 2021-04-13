European CEOs, lawmakers add to pressure on Biden to hike climate target

Article content

BRUSSELS — European politicians, companies and trade unions on Tuesday called on the United States to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% this decade, adding to mounting pressure on the Biden administration ahead of a climate summit next week.

The world’s biggest economy is expected to unveil its emissions-cutting target at a U.S.-hosted virtual gathering of global leaders on April 22 – a move that could spur other large emitters to make the steep emissions cuts needed to avoid catastrophic climate change.

“We, European political decision makers, CEOs, business organizations, trade unions and think tanks, call the United States to fulfill its ambitions by adopting a climate goal of reducing by at least 50% GHG emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels,” 107 European signatories said in a joint statement.

Signatories included around 20 EU lawmakers and 50 chief executives, including Unilever’s Alan Jope, H&M’s Helena Helmersson plus Matt Brittin, head of Google’s EMEA Business & Operations.

They called for greater transatlantic cooperation as the EU pursues its own plan to eliminate net emissions by 2050 and cut them at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels – commitments that have so far outstripped the ambition of other large economies.