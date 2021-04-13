Ether hits new all-time high above $2,200 hours ahead of Berlin hard fork By Cointelegraph

Ether hits new all-time high above $2,200 hours ahead of Berlin hard fork
Ether (ETH) surged to a new all-time high on Tuesday, with the next major update in its ongoing development — dubbed “Berlin” — scheduled for Wednesday, April 14.
Ether’s price reached $2,228 on Tuesday, marking the highest dollar valuation the coin has achieved since its conception. The coin’s market capitalization exceeded $250 billion for the first time. For context, the market cap of (BTC) was at the same level just six months ago, in late October 2020.
